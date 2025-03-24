IPR Ghana and African Public Relations Association Leaders Meet with Ghana’s Foreign Minister



Accra: A delegation from the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, led by its President, Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, alongside the President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), Arik Karani, visited the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at his office in Accra.





According to Ghana News Agency, Ms. Cobbah, who is also the Founder of Strategic Communication Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), introduced Mr. Arik Karani and the IPR Ghana delegation. She congratulated Hon. Ablakwa, an accredited member of IPR Ghana, on his ministerial appointment and emphasized the critical role of public relations in national development. She highlighted the importance of the Ministry’s work in projecting a positive national image and reiterated IPR Ghana’s commitment to enhancing Ghana’s and Africa’s reputation on the global stage.





APRA President Arik Karani, on a six-day visit to Ghana, discussed the necessity for a cohesive African PR strategy to transform the continent’s international narrative. He invited Ghana’s Foreign Minister to APRA’s upcoming 50th-anniversary conference in Mombasa, Kenya, from June 9th to 13th, 2025. The event will include a ministerial roundtable focused on Africa’s global branding.





The Minister was briefed on the forthcoming IPR, Ghana-APRA-IPRA Knowledge Sharing Conference set for October 3, 2025, in Accra. This significant event will precede the International Public Relations Golden World Awards Gala on the same evening, positioning Ghana as a center for communications excellence by attracting PR professionals and stakeholders worldwide to discuss pivotal industry issues.





Expressing his appreciation for the visit, Mr. Ablakwa emphasized the vital role of public relations in diplomacy and governance, committing to utilizing PR strategies to elevate Ghana’s global standing. He also shared ongoing initiatives at the Ministry, including reforms to passport issuing and delivery systems.





IPR Ghana and APRA affirmed their dedication to collaborating with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and other stakeholders to foster positive narratives about Ghana and Africa as a whole.





Other members of the delegation included Executive Committee members of IPR Ghana: Donald Gwira, Vice President; Gabriel Nii Otu Ankrah, Treasurer; Solace Akomeah, Honorary Secretary; and Abraham Otabil, Deputy Honorary Secretary. Ms. Ivy Heward Mills, Chair of the students’ chapter committee and member of the International Relations committee of IPR Ghana, Dr. Nana Sifa Twum, and Mr. Karani, joined by Samuel Mutahi and Amos Kariuki, Treasurer and Member Services of the Public Relations Society of Kenya, were also present.

