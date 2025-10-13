Invest in Education for a Better Future – Assin Central MP Declares



Accra: Mr Nurien Shaibu Migyimah, the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritise education in his constituency and make huge investments to improve it.

According to Ghana News Agency, more than 2,000 students from his constituency had received support to further their education at the Senior High School (SHS) level.

The MP made the promise when he presented some items such as chop boxes, trunks, mattresses, and provisions including gari, sugar, and Milo to assist the new SHS entrants. Mr Braggas Awinor Williams, the Municipal Education Director for Assin Central, expressed his appreciation to the MP for his generosity and dedication to education.

He described the MP’s contribution as commendable, noting that such items were often a significant burden on many parents. He added that the support would motivate more students in the constituency to continue their education.

Some of the beneficiaries also expressed their gratitude to the MP, praising hi

m for his kindness and commitment to ensuring that every child in the constituency had the opportunity to pursue education without financial barriers.