India, Ghana Elevate Ties to Comprehensive Partnership: A New Era of Cooperation



Accra: India and Ghana have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive partnership, aiming to boost trade and cooperation in various sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday.





According to Ghana News Agency, the comprehensive partnership will also focus on cooperation in defense, food security, and pharmaceuticals, with Ghana keen to sign formal agreements with India on defense cooperation, vaccine production, and supply of agricultural machinery. Prime Minister Modi, as part of his two-day working visit to Ghana, addressed Parliament formally.





Mr. Modi’s two-day official working visit to Ghana is at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama. Mr. Modi’s visit to Ghana, the first by an Indian premier in three decades, marked a new chapter in the bilateral ties between the two nations.





‘We have decided to elevate our relationship to a comprehensive partnership,’ Mr. Modi said, highlighting the changing world order and the need for credible and effective reforms in global governance. He said, ‘Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South. We need more than just slogans; we need tangible actions.’





Addressing Members of Parliament (MPs), the Prime Minister noted that the two nations signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as culture, health, standardization, and institutional dialogue. He explained that the agreements included a Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) to promote greater cultural understanding and exchanges.





‘The forces that unite us are greater than the superficial influences that keep us apart,’ said Prime Minister Modi, quoting Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s founding president. ‘Our friendship is sweeter than your famous sugar,’ he added, highlighting the strong bilateral ties.





According to the Prime Minister, India believed in the well-being of all, and their approach to the world was guided by this principle. He emphasized India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’-humanity first.





The visit marks a milestone in the India-Ghana relationship, paving the way for a stronger and more comprehensive partnership between the two nations. The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, Mr. Cletus Avoka, representing the Council of State, Mr. Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, the Indian community, and other diplomats graced the occasion.

