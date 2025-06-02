Improve Quality of Service or Face Sanctions – Minister to Telecommunication Companies



Accra: Mr Samuel George, the Minister of Communication, Digitalisation Technology and Innovation, has urged the three telecommunications companies in the country to improve quality of service or face sanctions as stipulated in the Ministry’s mandate. He stated that the government would ensure that 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the sanction, which would be in the form of fines, would be shared with the customers by way of either data or call time on their networks.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Minister addressed this issue in Accra during a meeting with Chief Executives of the three telecommunications companies in the country. Present at the meeting were Mr Stephen Blewelt, Chief Executive of MTN Ghana; Mr Skarlator Leo, Chief Executive of AirtelTigo; and Mr Mohamad Ghaddar, Chief Operating Officer of Telecel. The gathering followed a survey conducted by the National Communications Authority on customer satisfaction from the telcos, which covered 48 localities in the first quarter of the year. The survey’s findings indicated customer dissatisfaction with the quality of services provided by the telcos.





The Minister mentioned that the government is negotiating with a strategic partner to revamp and take over AirtelTigo. Discussions are expected to conclude within a 60-day window, aiming for a full rollout of improved services on AirtelTigo by the end of the third quarter. Additionally, Mr George announced cabinet approval for spectrum allocation to Telecel and MTN to enhance public service quality. The government anticipates the start of spectrum resource utilisation by September 2025, with a significant improvement in service quality by December 2025.





Regarding data pricing, the Minister noted that the government had established a committee in February to create a roadmap for data cost reduction by the end of December 2025. The approach will be staggered to avoid disrupting the industry’s planning and investment viability. The government aims to see improvements in price, value, and quality across the three telcos.





Mr George also disclosed plans to brief the country on value for money from the telcos’ perspectives in the first week of July. This announcement will include increased value across all bundle offerings to ensure Ghanaians receive more for their expenses. He emphasized the government’s commitment to resetting the sector and ensuring profitability for both profitable and loss-making entities through enhanced customer experiences.





The Chief Executives acknowledged the meeting’s significance in outlining a path forward for sector improvement. They committed to diligently addressing sector challenges and meeting the Ministry’s deadlines to enhance service quality.

