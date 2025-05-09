Immigration Service Opens New Residential Apartments and Training Centre in Accra



Accra: The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has inaugurated a new set of facilities aimed at enhancing the living conditions and training capabilities for its officers. The facilities include 84 residential apartments and a Centre of Excellence for post-entry training, which were officially opened by Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Comptroller-General Samuel Basintale Amadu.

According to Ghana News Agency, the new residential facility comprises 42 two-bedroom and 42 three-bedroom apartments. The Centre of Excellence, located in South Odorkor, Accra, features executive lecture halls, a cafeteria, hostels, and a clinic, all designed to support the training and development of GIS personnel.

At the commissioning event, Mr. Amadu emphasized GIS’s dedication to improving the welfare and effectiveness of its officers. He noted that the new residential accommodations would significantly enhance the living conditions of personnel, thereby boosting their morale and productivity. Mr. Amadu further stated

that the Centre of Excellence would play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of GIS officers, enabling them to better tackle complex migration challenges and contribute to national security.

Mr. Amadu encouraged officers to make the most of the new facilities and adhere to occupancy conditions to ensure their upkeep. He highlighted that the advanced training programmes offered at the Centre would equip officers with up-to-date knowledge and skills in migration management.

Interior Minister Mubarak acknowledged the existing infrastructure gaps within the security sector and reassured personnel of the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges. He noted that the infrastructure deficit had adversely impacted the performance of the service, particularly in terms of rapid mobilisation and deployment of personnel. Mr. Mubarak pledged to bridge this gap to ensure that security services are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and logistics.

The Minister also praised the previous adminis

tration for initiating the project, describing it as a significant milestone in the pursuit of excellence in migration management. He commended GIS’s partnership with construction firm King Josco Ltd and urged other security agencies to undertake similar initiatives to address their infrastructure needs.