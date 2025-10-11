Accra to Host 7th Agrofood & Plastprintpack Ghana Exhibition from October 28



Accra: The seventh edition of the biannual agrofood and plastprintpack Ghana exhibition and conference is scheduled to take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, from October 28 to 30, 2025. The event is poised to be a key gathering for the agrofood and plastprintpack sectors in Ghana and West Africa.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event is organized by Fairtrade and ACE GROUP in collaboration with Geovision. The 2025 edition will feature a high-level conference program designed to convene policymakers, industry experts, and technology leaders to discuss critical areas such as food processing, agribusiness development, circular economy models, and sustainable packaging.





The exhibition will feature an expanded international presence, including several dedicated pavilions. The Netherlands Pavilion will return to showcase Dutch innovation in sustainable agri-technology. A new addition is the International Trade Centre (ITC) Pavilion, which will bring together exhibitors from C´te d’Ivoire and Nigeria, fostering South-South cooperation and business partnerships within West Africa. The South Africa Pavilion, supported by the Western Cape Government, will highlight advanced packaging, beverage, and food technologies from leading South African innovators.





A wide range of technologies, products, and solutions tailored for the Ghanaian and West African markets will be presented by companies from 15 countries. Exhibiting nations include China, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, India, Kenya, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, C´te d’Ivoire, the Netherlands, Nigeria, and South Africa.





The event builds on a successful 2023 edition that featured 63 exhibitors from 12 countries. Market data highlights the growing significance of these sectors in Ghana. Imports of food and beverage technology increased from \in 59 million in 2017 to \in 73 million in 2023. Similarly, plastics technology imports grew from \in 23 million in 2017 to \in 42 million in 2023. Ghana’s food trade in 2023 saw imports worth US$1.8 billion and exports valued at US$3.0 billion.





The organizers anticipate that the 2025 event will serve as a vital platform for investment, networking, and learning across the West African industry.

