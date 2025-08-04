Illegal Mining Requires Multi-Sector Approach, Says Prof. Kuma



According to ghana news agency:ccording to Ghana News Agency, Prof. Kuma highlighted a key strategy involving the review of laws governing mining licenses to enhance regulatory oversight. This would be supported by stronger enforcement measures and improved management of mining equipment, including excavators. He noted the implementation of a tracking system for excavators to monitor unauthorized movements, particularly into forest reserves. A national control room has been established at the Minerals Commission to oversee this system, with assistance from the Ministry of Transport, DVLA, GRA, and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.





Prof. Kuma also announced the upcoming launch of the Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, which has received Cabinet approval. This initiative aims to formalize the operations of small-scale miners, integrating them into a regulated framework. Under the program, cooperatives consisting of chiefs, youth, and women’s groups will receive support to engage in responsible mining practices. They will gain access to modern processing plants that avoid using mercury or cyanide, achieving a gold recovery rate of over 90 percent compared to traditional methods.





The program not only aims to increase miners’ yields but also seeks to reduce water pollution. Prof. Kuma explained that the modern facilities treat wastewater before discharge, thus mitigating damage to rivers and water bodies. Concurrently, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Task Force plans to intensify enforcement efforts to prevent mining in forest reserves.





Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, expressed support for the initiative but voiced concerns about the lingering effects of illegal mining, particularly mercury use. He stressed the need for stringent penalties and enforcement to avoid a perpetual cycle of inaction, citing birth deformities in communities affected by illegal mining as a serious issue.





Togbe Hodo urged experts and policymakers to consider the experiences of traditional leaders and communities, advocating for their meaningful inclusion in the reform process. He called for transparent operations in the mining sector to protect resources and build a responsible mining future for Ghana.

