I will implement in full the Affirmative Action Act – Dr Bawumia



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Presidential candidate, has given an assurance to implement fully the Affirmative Action bill.

Speaking at the launch of the NPP manifesto for the Election 2024, he promised to pursue all measures captured in the Affirmative Action Act, to ensure gender parity and inclusiveness.

Dr Bawumia also announced the establishment of a Women in Diplomacy Programme for Ghanaian women, to attract them into taking up more leadership roles in international organisations, and ensure gender parity in the award of government scholarships.

The Affirmative Action Bill which sought to increase women’s participation and representation in governance and leadership in both public and private sectors was passed recently by the House of Parliament.

Even though the President had yet to assent to the Bill, Dr Bawumia had described its passage as a commitment of the government and the NPP to ensure gender equity in all spheres of national life.

Thousands of party leaders and faithful ga

thered at Takoradi in support of the launching of the NPP manifesto known as the social contract between the party and Ghanaians.

Various speakers at the launch touted the achievements of President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia led the government to improve infrastructure and development in the past eight years.

Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the NPP, testified, insisting that Dr Bawumia had never been investigated by any organisation for corruption.

Source: Ghana News Agency