Human Rights Activist Calls on Government to Address Ghana’s Housing Shortfall

Sunyani: Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, an international human rights activist, on Tuesday urged the government to intensify efforts to address the housing deficit in Ghana and provide decent shelter for its citizens. “The severe housing deficit in the country, which has left millions without decent shelter, is a profound human rights issue that affects the most vulnerable and marginalized groups in society,” he stated.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Ahenu, who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), expressed regret over the exacerbation of the nation’s housing issues, which have dire consequences for the poor and vulnerable in society. GloMeF, based in Sunyani, is an anti-corruption media advocacy organization that seeks to empower the vulnerable and promote inclusive development for a just and equitable society.

Mr Ahenu highlighted that Ghana’s housing deficit is estimated at over two million units, with a requirement of approximately 70,000 units annually to meet the growing demand. “This staggering shortfall has resulted in overcrowded living conditions, with many families forced to share single rooms in dilapidated structures. The urban areas, particularly Accra and Kumasi, are the worst affected as rural-urban migration continues to swell the population in those cities,” Mr Ahenu added.

He identified several challenges contributing to the housing shortfall in the country, including legal and bureaucratic hurdles in land acquisition. The high cost of building materials, largely due to import dependency, has also driven up construction costs, making housing unaffordable for the average Ghanaian. Mr Ahenu regretted that recent price increases have worsened the situation. “Landlords demanding exorbitant advance payments, often up to two years’ rent upfront, place an unbearable financial burden on low-income families, who struggle to make ends meet,” he stated, adding that “the high cost of rent not only exacerbates poverty but also limits access to other essential services such as education and healthcare.”

Mr Ahenu pointed out that the housing crisis disproportionately affects the poor and marginalized groups, including women, children, and persons with disabilities. These groups often reside in informal settlements or slums with deplorable living conditions lacking basic amenities such as clean water, sanitation, and electricity. He expressed concern that the lack of secured housing exposes them to various forms of exploitation and abuse, noting that “for many, the dream of owning a home remains elusive, as mortgage facilities are inaccessible due to high interest rates and stringent eligibility criteria.”

He lamented that the absence of affordable housing options traps the poor in a cycle of poverty with little hope for upward mobility, with corruption often derailing efforts to provide affordable housing in the country. “Political will appears to be lacking, as successive governments failed to prioritize housing as a critical component of national development,” he stated.

Mr Ahenu called for concerted efforts from stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society, to provide decent shelter for the vulnerable in society. He emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in land acquisition processes, investment in local production of building materials, and the development of innovative financing models to make housing affordable. He urged the government to demonstrate commitment by allocating adequate resources and ensuring transparency and accountability in housing projects, advocating for Public-Private partnerships in tackling the nation’s housing crisis.