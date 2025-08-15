Holyrina: The Ghanaian Music Gem Making Conscious Music; Destined For Stardom



Holyrina: Holyrina, whose real name is Emmanuel Sogbey, is a fresh musical talent who has generated a lot of interest in the entertainment industry. Holyrina’s rise to fame in the music industry points to a performer who isn’t scared to defy expectations, play with sound, and create powerful, thought-provoking songs. His kind of artistic fearlessness has been touted by many as a catalyst for significant shifts in musical trends and listener engagement.

According to Ghana News Agency, Holyrina has already drawn comparisons to Black Sherif, which is not surprising given the young artiste’s success due to her genuineness and inventiveness. Holyrina, also known as ‘The Problem Child’ on the streets and a dominant voice in Pokuase’s Grako community, is a brave, fresh voice with a purpose: to reign, relate, and resonate. Breaking into the scene with ‘Kuborlor’ in March 2023, Holyrina quickly caught the spotlight, but it was ASEM that made waves nationwide – going viral on TikTok, earning co-signs from major Ghanai

an artists, and racking up impressive streams on Audiomack and other platforms.

With over 18 songs released to date, Holyrina has continued to prove his versatility through viral tracks like Upfront, Gbedu, Killer Go Rise, and Spirit. In 2024, he released his debut tape, ‘JAMA JAMA’ – a six-track tribute to his late mother, featuring heartfelt records like ‘Makasa’, ‘Grako’, and ‘Nyane M3’. The tape blends highlife, drill, and hip-hop – creating a signature sound and culture that Holyrina proudly calls ‘JAMA JAMA’. Holyrina is currently promoting his new single titled ‘Kakalika’, which is making waves on TikTok as well as various streaming platforms.