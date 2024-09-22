Ho Technical University’s Fab Lab commissioned



The Ho Technical University (HTU) has officially commissioned its Fab Lab, which is the first in Ghana’s public Universities.

This groundbreaking facility was commissioned during the Sixth Vice-Chancellors Distinguished Lecture.

The lecture was under the theme ‘The Role of Fab Labs in Stimulating Technological Innovations in Technical Universities: Lessons from Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences, Germany.’?

The ultramodern facility aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement among students, faculty, and researchers and serves as a significant milestone in HTU’s mission to provide practical, hands-on education.?

Prof Ben Q. Honyenuga, Vice Chancellor of HTU, stressed the importance of the Fab Lab as part of the University’s broader vision to become a hub for practical education, innovation, and sustainable development.?

‘The commissioning of this Fab Lab represents a pivotal step in our journey to create a learning environment where students can evolve as innovators,

inventors, and problem-solvers,’ he said.

The Fab Lab, which cost 250,000 Euros, was funded through an ongoing academic collaboration with the Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences in Germany, with support from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).?

Prof. Honyenuga highlighted that two staff members from HTU had already undergone specialized training as part of this partnership, ensuring the lab’s effective utilization and long-term success.

The Vice Chancellor emphasised the Fab Lab’s role in equipping students with essential skills for thriving in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.?

He noted that the lab would foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship while strengthening ties with industry and the local community.?

‘The Fab Lab HTU will serve as a catalyst for creativity, experimentation, and innovation. It will provide a vital space where faculty, students, researchers, and entrepreneurs can turn their ideas into tangible products,’ he added.

Prof. Honyenuga also announc

ed plans to extend the Fab Lab’s impact to the younger generation, specifically targeting HTU Basic School students and interested high school learners.?

‘This initiative will nurture the next generation of innovators, contributing to Ghana’s long-term technological and industrial growth,’ he stated.

Prof. Mathias Kleinke from Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences, delivering a lecture during the commissioning, highlighting the significance of Fab Labs in promoting hands-on learning and technological skills.?

He described the Fab Lab as a ‘safe space’ where students can master digital manufacturing and take a concept from idea to prototype.?

‘The Fab Lab promotes new teaching and learning methods, practical experiences, and the development of essential skills for the future,’ he noted.

Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, praised the government’s efforts to support technical education and enhance the capacity of technical universities.?

He emphasised the critical ro

le these institutions must play in reducing the country’s dependence on imports by manufacturing locally made goods.?

‘The future of Ghana’s industrial development lies in the hands of technical universities like HTU, which have the potential to develop homegrown solutions and products,’ he stated.

The commissioning event was attended by members of the Executive Board of Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences, representatives from DAAD, HTU faculty, students, and heads of local secondary schools.?

HTU’s Fab Lab stands as a beacon of technological innovation, creating opportunities for students to engage in innovative research and practical learning.?

This pioneering initiative is expected to propel the university and the region into the forefront of technological advancement in Ghana and beyond.

Source: Ghana News Agency