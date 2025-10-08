Mahama Announces Government’s Plan to Establish National Sports Authority



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has announced the Government’s plan to establish a National Schools Sports Authority, which will oversee, promote, and regulate competitive sports and physical activities among schools in the country. The initiative aims to cultivate sports talent from the basic level through to the university level.





According to Ghana News Agency, the President revealed that the School Sports Authority would have a separate budget and would organize regular competitions among universities and secondary schools to identify talents early and integrate them into national teams. The announcement was made at the Presidency in Accra, during a ceremony where Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), presented the 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Football Trophy to President Mahama.





In recognition of UDS’s achievement, the Ministry of Education will honor the university with a 66-seater bus. The UDS boys secured victory over the defending champions, Paulista University from Brazil, with a 2:1 win in the final of the 2025 World Universities Games held in Dalian, China.





President Mahama emphasized that the Government, through the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Education, is committed to strengthening youth and university sports systems. This commitment aims to ensure that talented students and athletes are identified, developed, and supported to achieve professional success. He reiterated the importance of sports and recreation in Ghana’s resetting agenda, highlighting their role in promoting national unity, discipline, social inclusion, and creating pathways for youth employment and entrepreneurship.





The President stated that the Government is investing in sports infrastructure, talent development programs, and recreational facilities across schools and communities. The goal is to enable young people to discover and nurture their potential, viewing sports not just as entertainment but as a viable sector contributing to Ghana’s economic growth. Additionally, the Government plans to build a standard sports stadium in every region to provide first-class training facilities for schools and sports talents.





Reflecting on the UDS Male Football Team’s victory, President Mahama noted how their journey from Tamale to the world stage exemplifies the spirit of the resetting agenda, with Ghana rising through discipline, opportunity, and excellence. He congratulated the UDS Vice Chancellor, Management, Sports Directorate, academic team, UDS community, and all who supported the team on their journey.





President Mahama commended the team for bringing glory to Ghana and renewing faith in the power of young people, education, and sports to transform lives. He encouraged them to carry their victory with humility and to inspire others to dream boldly and work hard, expressing national pride for their achievements both on and off the field.

