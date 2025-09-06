Ho Municipal Assembly Launches Decongestion Exercise in Central Business District

According to ghana news agency:ccording to Ghana News Agency, the initiative aims to clear traders, hawkers, and drivers who have encroached on pedestrian walkways and major roads near the central market. Mr. Henry Yao Amesimeku, Ho Municipal Coordinating Director, highlighted that the congestion issue originated last year, when commercial vehicles, traders, and food vendors began operating on main streets and walkways, creating significant traffic and safety concerns.

Mr. Amesimeku noted that prior attempts to resolve the issue were suspended for various reasons. However, the Assembly resumed discussions with transport unions earlier this year, holding over six meetings with leadership to reach a consensus before implementation. Preparations included radio announcements, information vans, and public education to inform drivers and traders.

Despite initial agreements, some drivers, particularly from the GPRTU ‘hiring car’ group, have not adhered to the directive, persisting in loading on the streets. Mr. Amesimeku expressed disappointment, noting that even those who participated in meetings and agreed to comply are violating the directive. Ongoing discussions aim to properly designate loading areas within the terminal to prevent confusion among transport unions. Non-compliance may result in vehicle impoundment, goods seizure, and penalties.

Madam Joana Fafa Ayer, Volta Regional Director of the NRSA, stressed that the exercise seeks to enhance road safety and restore order in the CBD. The pilot exercise focuses on the market area and adjacent roads, requiring transport unions to return to the terminal for loading, and traders to vacate pedestrian walkways. Some unions requested clearer demarcation of loading points, which the Assembly and executives will address.

Mr. Gabriel Fiankor, Chairman of the Ho Cooperative Transport Union, known as ‘Holy Ghost,’ mentioned that initial consultations suggested moving GPRTU ‘hiring cars’ to the Metro Mass Terminal, with Cooperative and Protoa drivers operating from the main station. However, the new directive requires all groups to operate from the same station, potentially causing confusion without clear demarcation. A temporary agreement allows GPRTU hiring car drivers to move to the main station and load sequentially until proper demarcation and further consultation occur.

The Assembly and NRSA plan to reconvene with union leaders to finalize the demarcation plan before full enforcement resumes.