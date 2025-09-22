Highlife Star Dada KD Laid To Rest As Ghanaians Gather To Pay Tribute



Accra: It was an emotional and sad moment for scores of Ghanaian sympathisers who gathered at the forecourt of the State House to observe the funeral rites of music star Emmanuel Harris Brefo, popularly known as Dada KD.

According to Ghana News Agency, hundreds of mourners, including musicians, politicians, businessmen, traditional leaders, government officials, and citizens, were at the grounds to grieve with the bereaved family. Tributes were read in honour of the 54-year-old music singer who died in May 2025 after a brief illness.

After the memorial service at the forecourt of the State House, the mortal remains of Dada KD were taken to Agona Asamang in the Ashanti Region, where the burial service and thanksgiving service would be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Speaking to GNA Entertainment on the sidelines of the funeral, music producer Fred Kyei Mensah eulogised Dada KD as a musician whose music resonated with many Ghanaians in the area of love and relationships. “He has definitely left a legacy

. Dada KD did a lot of love songs, and he had in-depth knowledge with our life culture, so it brought that confidence in his music, especially his lyrics, and he will be missed. He was very intellectual when discussing things about life and was a principled person. It is rather unfortunate that he died at the age of 54,” he said in an interview.

The late Dada KD hailed from the Asene Abusua of Asamang in the Ashanti Region and was the third of five siblings born to Opanin Yaw Owusu and Madam Abena Asubonteng.