Help Market Upper East Region’s Potential for Investment – Minister to Media



Accra: Mr. Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called on journalists and media practitioners in the region to use their platforms to project the region’s potential to attract investment opportunities for accelerated development.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Minister highlighted that the region is endowed with numerous natural resources and significant investment potential in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and human capital. He emphasized the critical role the media plays in shaping public perception and influencing investor decisions.





The Regional Minister made this appeal during a courtesy call by the leadership and some members of the Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at his office in Bolgatanga. The visit aimed to congratulate the Minister on his appointment and discuss ways to strengthen collaboration between the GJA and the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council to drive the region’s development.





The Minister commended the GJA for their commitment to responsible journalism and for collaborating with the RCC over the years to enhance development. He urged them to strengthen their working relationships to foster the region’s growth. He remarked, ‘There is no society that can grow without vibrant and positive thinking media,’ adding that the media’s role is crucial in marketing the region to attract investment.





Mr. Akamugri also urged journalists to exercise caution in reporting community and cultural issues, particularly land and chieftaincy disputes, to help reduce tension and foster unity. He assured the GJA of the RCC’s constant support for the media and pledged to address operational challenges they face to enhance their work.





Mr. Albert Sore, Regional Secretary of the GJA, on behalf of Mr. William Jalulah, Regional Chairman, congratulated the Regional Minister on his appointment and reiterated the Association’s commitment to supporting the RCC’s activities for regional development. He informed the Minister about the Association’s membership status and operations, emphasizing their focus on ethical journalism to promote unity, social cohesion, and accelerated development.





He also mentioned the Association’s current lack of a secretariat and requested the Minister’s assistance in securing one. Additionally, he informed the Minister about upcoming programs, including the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, executive elections, and annual regional awards, extending a formal invitation for his participation in these events.

