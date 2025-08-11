GWEEL Project: NGO Initiates Steps to Address Domestic Violence in Bussie Community



Bussie: The Africa Centre for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (AfCHuRSD-Ghana) has taken a significant step towards addressing domestic violence in the Bussie community, located in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa (DBI) District. This initiative aims to promote peaceful coexistence among families in the region.





According to Ghana News Agency, the NGO plans to facilitate the enactment of community bylaws focused on child protection. These bylaws are intended to protect children from widespread issues such as child and early forced marriages, as well as teenage pregnancies, while also implementing livelihood empowerment interventions for the community.





This initiative is part of the broader Girls and Women Economic Empowerment, Livelihoods and Participation in Leadership (GWEEL) project. It aims to strengthen family cohesion, which is essential for enhancing child protection and development. During a community durbar on domestic violence held in Bussie, Madam Lydia Nimberewe of AfCHuRSD-Ghana emphasized the NGO’s commitment to tackling domestic violence, a prevalent issue in communities across the Upper West Region.





Through sensitization and livelihood empowerment efforts, particularly for women and other vulnerable groups, AfCHuRSD-Ghana is working to build community resilience against domestic violence. The GWEEL project targets vulnerable women, including widows, girls, and Persons with Disability (PWDs), aiming to contribute significantly to community development through its positive impact.





Mr. Prosper Kpankyaano, the DBI District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, urged community members to commit to and take ownership of the intervention to fully benefit from it. He mentioned that the bylaws would involve creating a child protection committee within the community and banning night record dances, which often lead to harmful activities for children.





Mr. Guggisberg Tang, the DBI District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), called on the community to reject domestic violence, including Sexual and Gender-based Violence. He highlighted the potential physical and economic harm caused by domestic violence, particularly to women, children, and house help.





Mr. Osuman Jalilu, the DBI District Director of Legal Aid, educated the community on accessing Legal Aid services and urged them not to conceal domestic violence issues but to seek justice for survivors.





The community’s chief and residents expressed optimism about the project’s potential impact on reducing vulnerabilities among women, widows, and the less privileged, and ensuring the holistic development of children.

