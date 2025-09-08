Gushegu MCE Hands Over Educational and Health Projects to Boost Community Services



Gushegu: Mr Hafiz Adam, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Gushegu, has formally handed over a series of recently completed development projects in the education and health sectors to beneficiary communities within the municipality. The handover marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for residents through improved infrastructure.





According to Ghana News Agency, the projects include a new lecture hall block at the Gushegu Nursing and Midwifery Training College, a three-unit classroom block in Dikpung and Katani, and a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound located in Chempongyili. These facilities are expected to provide better educational and healthcare services to the people of Gushegu.





Accompanied by senior staff from the Assembly and executives from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) within the Gushegu Constituency, Mr Adam also conducted site inspections for upcoming projects. These include additional school blocks and CHPS compounds planned for Nawuhugu and Namongbani, aimed at further expanding the community’s infrastructure.





At the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, the MCE handed over the lecture hall to the management and student body, emphasizing that the facility would enhance educational opportunities and contribute to the training of healthcare professionals for the municipality and beyond. He highlighted the Assembly’s commitment to expanding infrastructure and improving access to quality services in Gushegu.





Mr Adam reiterated the government’s commitment, under President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, to improving citizens’ lives. He urged parents to prioritize their children’s education and utilize the newly provided facilities effectively. He also expressed his determination to collaborate with stakeholders to accelerate development in the municipality by focusing on education and healthcare.





Hajia Rabi Iddrisu, Principal of the Gushegu Nursing and Midwifery Training College, expressed gratitude for the new facilities, noting that the lecture hall would alleviate congestion and provide a conducive learning environment. She stated that the new infrastructure would support the college’s mission to produce qualified healthcare professionals for the region.





She appealed for further infrastructure development, including hostel facilities and teaching aids, to accommodate the increasing student enrollment at the college. The chiefs and residents of the beneficiary communities expressed their appreciation for the timely interventions, which they believe will significantly improve access to education and healthcare services.

