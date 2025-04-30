GTA Partners with Miss Tourism Ghana to Enhance National Tourism Potential

Accra: The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has established a strategic partnership with the Miss Tourism Ghana pageant to enhance the country’s tourism potential both locally and internationally. At the launch of the pageant’s 16th edition in Accra, Mrs. Efua Houadjeto, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, highlighted the vital role tourism plays in Ghana’s future. She praised the partnership as an essential step towards achieving an ‘eco-conscious and innovation-driven’ tourism sector.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Houadjeto outlined several key initiatives designed to boost Ghana’s appeal. These initiatives include a green financing scheme for hotels adopting solar power, the nationwide Green Ghana reforestation program, and a call for eco-friendly accommodation investments in areas such as the Mole National Park and Shai Hills. She also mentioned plans to revitalize prominent tourist sites like the Aburi Botanical Gardens and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Mrs. Houadjeto underscored the importance of the collaboration with Miss Tourism Ghana in these efforts. The partnership leverages the pageant’s national reach to showcase Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and renowned hospitality to a broader audience. She urged global stakeholders to join Ghana in shaping its future as a leading tourism and business hub in Africa, with the Miss Tourism partnership playing a crucial role in achieving this vision.

The CEO emphasized the ‘Black Star Experience’ as a key cultural initiative aimed at creating deep connections between visitors and Ghana’s heritage. This initiative includes actively pursuing international collaborations and infrastructure development.

Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, the CEO of Miss Tourism Ghana, reiterated the organization’s long-standing commitment to positioning the country as a premier global destination. She stated that by empowering young Ghanaian women to embrace their culture and heritage with pride, the pageant cultivates effective ambassadors for the nation’s unique attractions.

Mrs. Brew-Hammond highlighted that for over 15 years, Miss Tourism Ghana has invested in young women through comprehensive training in Ghanaian culture, customs, and various professional fields, equipping them to be articulate representatives. She noted that their involvement in community development projects further underscores their commitment to Ghana’s progress beyond tourism promotion. The success of Miss Tourism Ghana’s approach is evident in the numerous international accolades its participants have achieved, demonstrating their ability to represent Ghana effectively on the global stage.