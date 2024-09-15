GPL Week 2: Hearts of Oak lose again; Medeama maintains unbeaten start



Accra Hearts of Oak suffered their second loss of the season, falling 2-0 against Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Nana Oppong and Ishmeal Addo scored two late goals to give Heart of Lions all three points, while the Phobians are without a point in the new season.

This defeat puts pressure on Hearts coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who had the support of management earlier in the week following their opening day loss to Holy Stars.?

Medeama maintained their unblemished season record with a 1-0 victory over Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Kamaradini Mamudu’s first-half strike secured all three points for the ‘Mauve and Yellow,’ who now lead the league with six points.

Mizack Afriyie’s first-half goal was enough to secure Berekum Chelsea’s first win of the season after a draw with Vision FC last week.??

Basake Holy Stars, after securing their first victory in the league against Hearts of Oak last week, were held at home by Dreams FC.

Bechem United and Aduana Stars also share

d the spoils at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, likewise Young Apostles and Nations FC.

Asante Kotoko’s clash with Nsoatreman FC has been postponed due to the latter’s involvement in African club competition; likewise, Samartex’s fixture with Bibiani Gold Stars.

The last game of week two would see Accra Lions face off against Vision FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

