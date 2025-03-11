Government Urged to Prioritize Empowerment of Girls with Visual Impairment



Accra: Mama Mexasukpa III, the Queenmother of Akorfe Avenui Traditional Area, has made an appeal to the government to prioritize the empowerment of women and girls, particularly those with visual impairment. She highlighted the numerous challenges these girls face, including being overlooked and excluded from opportunities that should be accessible to everyone.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mama Mexasukpa made these remarks at a program organized by the New Horizon Foundation of the Blind in collaboration with the Ghana Blind Union Women Association and the Gender Department of the Volta Region. She emphasized the necessity for the government to take swift action to ensure equal access to education, employment, healthcare, and leadership roles for all women, regardless of their physical capabilities. She stated, “When we uplift women and girls with visual impairment, we uplift entire communities.”





Professor Elizabeth Dzigbordi Obinnim, Dean of Students Affairs at Ho Technical University, also addressed the unique challenges faced by women and girls with visual impairments, which often prevent them from fully participating in society. Prof. Obinnim noted that these individuals are frequently denied access to crucial services, perpetuating cycles of poverty and dependence, but she also acknowledged their strengths and potential as agents of change.





Dr. Hawa Osman, Senior Assistant Librarian at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, called on the government to develop comprehensive strategies to address the challenges facing girls with visual impairments. She identified policy reform, accessible education, economic empowerment, and healthcare accessibility as vital strategies to implement.





Mr. Eric Ofori, Director of the New Horizon Foundation, highlighted the significance of inclusivity as they celebrated the day in connection with their skills and livelihood empowerment initiatives for women with visual impairments and mothers of children with visual disabilities. The event included participants from several districts, and the Foundation showcased products created by beneficiaries of their empowerment project, which is funded by the Germany Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) and the Germany Aid for the Blind (DBHW).

