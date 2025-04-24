Government Urged to Boost Investments in Ghana’s Beach Tourism Sector

Accra: Mr. Kwaku Preko, CEO of Muuston Beach Resort, has made a strong appeal for government intervention to enhance the hospitality industry, focusing specifically on the beach tourism sector. He made this call during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) amidst the vibrant celebrations of this year’s Easter Monday.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Preko highlighted the significant patronage of Ghana’s beaches during festive periods like Easter Mondays, New Year celebrations, and other public holidays. He emphasized that beaches are not just for holidays but can be enjoyed throughout the year, especially on weekends. This continuous engagement would enable businesses to recover their investments and encourage industry stakeholders to contribute to the growth of the beach tourism sector.

Mr. Preko noted that various beaches along the Kokrobite stretch in the Greater Accra Region have witnessed considerable investments aimed at enhancing the visitor experience. He urged the government to show more interest in the hospitality sector, with a particular focus on beach tourism. He further pointed out that poor road infrastructure and inadequate lighting systems are significant challenges impeding the development of beach tourism in the region, thus advocating for government support to address these issues.

The Easter holiday season saw thousands of revelers flocking to the beaches along the coast of Oshiyie, Bortianor, and Kokrobite, underscoring the potential of this sector if adequately supported.