Government to Revive AT Telecom, Says Minister Sam George

Accra: The Government of Ghana is set to revitalize AT Telecom, formerly known as Airtel Tigo, according to Mr. Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation. The revival initiative is part of a broader strategy to stabilize and expand the national telecommunication sector.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. George addressed the media following a familiarization visit to AT Telecom, acknowledging that the company has been grappling with legacy issues since 2009. He emphasized that the forthcoming reforms, while challenging, are essential for ensuring the long-term viability of AT Telecom and its repositioning as a credible player in Ghana’s telecommunications industry.

The government’s primary objective is to restore AT Telecom’s viability while protecting the livelihoods of approximately 500 permanent staff and 10,000 individuals indirectly dependent on the company’s operations. Mr. George also highlighted the importance of providing reliable and high-quality service to AT customers.

A comprehensive recovery plan is expected to be unveiled within the next eight weeks. The plan will focus on key strategies such as debt restructuring, potential private investment, and enhanced management support. Mr. George confirmed that restructuring AT’s debt is a top priority, as unresolved liabilities have prevented the company from securing new investments. He stated that the government has begun discussions with creditors to restructure the debt, which is crucial for attracting necessary investment for growth.

He mentioned that there are already proposals on the table and expressed optimism that AT Telecom will regain solid economic footing by the end of the process. As a 100% government-owned entity, the company is expected to serve the interests of Ghanaians.

Mr. George also revealed that the government is open to options such as technical management support or partnerships with strategic investors as part of the recovery process. He commended the company’s human capital for their resilience and dedication in keeping the company operational despite severe constraints and urged them to remain committed during the transition period.

Guided by President Mahama, a former Communications Minister, Mr. George expressed confidence in the ability to rebuild AT Telecom into a commercially viable and profitable enterprise. He reassured employees that their welfare and the livelihoods of over 10,000 individuals indirectly impacted by the company remain a top government priority.

Mr. Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer of AT, expressed full support for the Government’s upcoming interventions, urging that necessary decisions be made swiftly to commence the journey toward recovery and growth.

Established in November 2017 from a merger between Airtel and Tigo, AT Telecom provides a range of telecommunications services, including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions. As a government-owned entity, the company aims to keep consumers and businesses digitally connected, deliver innovative solutions, offer a great workplace for employees, and be a partner of choice for business and national stakeholders.