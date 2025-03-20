General

Government Provides Essential Relief Items to Labone Senior High School

Web DeskComments Off on Government Provides Essential Relief Items to Labone Senior High School


Accra: The Ministry of Education, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Greater Accra Regional Minister have donated essential relief items to students affected by a recent fire at Labone Senior High School.



According to Ghana News Agency, the donated items consist of 300 student mattresses, 20 packets of roofing sheets, 2 boxes of roofing nails, and 350 units each of mosquito nets, blankets, plastic buckets, plates, and cups. These provisions aim to assist students impacted by the fire and facilitate the return to normal school operations.



Dr. Clement Apaak, the Deputy Minister of Education, praised the headmistress and staff for quickly arranging temporary accommodations for displaced students. He noted that efforts are ongoing to enhance existing infrastructure to alleviate pressure on the school’s facilities. Immediate actions to restore the affected buildings are underway, as evidenced by workmen present on-site.



Dr. Apaak assured parents, guardians, and the public that the government is actively working to restore normalcy at the school. Major (RTD) Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, NADMO’s Director General, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to provide impactful relief to the affected students. He urged stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and the school’s administration, to collaborate in improving the situation.



Mr. Rejoice Akua Acorlor, Headmistress of Labone SHS, expressed gratitude to the government, stating that the donation would significantly impact students’ lives and ensure efficient and effective use of the items.



The fire incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 15, caused severe damage to three girls’ dormitories while students were in their afternoon prep. One dormitory was completely destroyed, affecting 155 students, while two others sustained partial damage. The Ghana National Fire Service is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Siliana – local elections: electoral activities recorded in three constituencies

Web Desk

Campaigning began on Saturday for the local council elections in Siliana governorate, in which 294 candidates are standing, plus 40 candidates with disabilities.

The candidates are spread over the different delegations of the region, including Erro…
General

Ghana leads Gulf of Guinea nations to discuss maritime security

Web Desk

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised nations within the Gulf of Guinea to put premium on issues relating to maritime security and safety. They should work in unison, harnessing the technological landscape, knowledge and naval expertise to…
General

13 tourists evacuated when bus stuck between Wadi al-Khashab and Wadi al-Araj in Qasr Ghilan area

Web Desk

Kebili: The Rescue units of the Local Administration for Civil Protection, in coordination with the National Army and the National Guard, Friday evening, evacuated 13 tourists of various nationalities riding a tourist bus which was stuck between Wadi …

General

Government Provides Essential Relief Items to Labone Senior High School

Web DeskComments Off on Government Provides Essential Relief Items to Labone Senior High School


Accra: The Ministry of Education, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Greater Accra Regional Minister have donated essential relief items to students affected by a recent fire at Labone Senior High School.



According to Ghana News Agency, the donated items consist of 300 student mattresses, 20 packets of roofing sheets, 2 boxes of roofing nails, and 350 units each of mosquito nets, blankets, plastic buckets, plates, and cups. These provisions aim to assist students impacted by the fire and facilitate the return to normal school operations.



Dr. Clement Apaak, the Deputy Minister of Education, praised the headmistress and staff for quickly arranging temporary accommodations for displaced students. He noted that efforts are ongoing to enhance existing infrastructure to alleviate pressure on the school’s facilities. Immediate actions to restore the affected buildings are underway, as evidenced by workmen present on-site.



Dr. Apaak assured parents, guardians, and the public that the government is actively working to restore normalcy at the school. Major (RTD) Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, NADMO’s Director General, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to provide impactful relief to the affected students. He urged stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and the school’s administration, to collaborate in improving the situation.



Mr. Rejoice Akua Acorlor, Headmistress of Labone SHS, expressed gratitude to the government, stating that the donation would significantly impact students’ lives and ensure efficient and effective use of the items.



The fire incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 15, caused severe damage to three girls’ dormitories while students were in their afternoon prep. One dormitory was completely destroyed, affecting 155 students, while two others sustained partial damage. The Ghana National Fire Service is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Herbal physician encourages public to test, vaccinate for hepatitis

Web Desk

Dr. Michael Tetteh, the Head of the Herbal Unit of the Tema General Hospital, has encouraged the public to test for hepatitis, especially hepatitis B, to know their status and vaccinate against it.

Dr. Tetteh, who is an herbal physician, noted that e…
General

Foreign Ministry cautions Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali

Web Desk

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali due to security concerns in that country.

The Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, advised the travelling public …
General

GITFiC and VRA distribute 1000 books on AfCFTA to 13 second-cycle schools in Eastern region

Web Desk

The Volta River Authority as part of their 60th anniversary celebration has embarked on an educational programme in some schools in the Eastern Region.The programme, which is in collaboration with the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference(G…