One Week Funeral Rites for Late Wenchimanhemaa Scheduled for July 25



Wenchi: The observance of the traditional funeral, known as One-Week, for the late Nana Atoa Seramangyedua III, the Paramount Queen Mother of Wenchi Traditional Area in the Bono Region, has been scheduled for July 25, 2025. Nana Owusu Ameyaw Ababio, the Aamanee (sub-chief) of the Wenchi Traditional Council, announced in an interview at Wenchi that the ceremony would take place at the Forecourt of the Wenchi Palace.





According to Ghana News Agency, the late queen-mother passed away on Friday, June 13, 2025, after a short illness at the age of 95. She had reigned for 48 years following her enrolment on January 7, 1977. Nana Ababio, who is also the Abusuapanyin (Family Head) of the Ahenfie Yefiri Royal Family, emphasized that, as per tradition, everyone in the traditional area is expected to wear black or red attire until further notice.

