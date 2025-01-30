General

Court of Appeal Orders Anas Aremeyaw Anas to Testify Without Mask

Accra: The Court of Appeal has unanimously ruled that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas must testify in open court without a mask. Justice Ackaah Boafo, who delivered the ruling, emphasized the importance of an accused person’s right to a fair trial, aligning it with witness protection principles. He determined that the constitutional rights of the accused in a criminal trial took precedence, thereby requiring Anas to testify without his mask.



According to Ghana News Agency, the Court of Appeal also clarified that, considering a previous Supreme Court decision regarding an application for judicial review on the matter, the High Court should not have considered the second application. The Court reaffirmed that the High Court was bound by the earlier Supreme Court ruling. Justices Anthony Oppong and Aboagye Tandoh were also part of the panel.



The ruling is related to the ongoing case of the Republic versus Kwesi Nyantekyi, the former GFA president.

