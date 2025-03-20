Government Provides Essential Relief Items to Labone Senior High School



Accra: The Ministry of Education, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Greater Accra Regional Minister have donated essential relief items to students affected by a recent fire at Labone Senior High School.





According to Ghana News Agency, the donated items consist of 300 student mattresses, 20 packets of roofing sheets, 2 boxes of roofing nails, and 350 units each of mosquito nets, blankets, plastic buckets, plates, and cups. These provisions aim to assist students impacted by the fire and facilitate the return to normal school operations.





Dr. Clement Apaak, the Deputy Minister of Education, praised the headmistress and staff for quickly arranging temporary accommodations for displaced students. He noted that efforts are ongoing to enhance existing infrastructure to alleviate pressure on the school’s facilities. Immediate actions to restore the affected buildings are underway, as evidenced by workmen present on-site.





Dr. Apaak assured parents, guardians, and the public that the government is actively working to restore normalcy at the school. Major (RTD) Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, NADMO’s Director General, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to provide impactful relief to the affected students. He urged stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and the school’s administration, to collaborate in improving the situation.





Mr. Rejoice Akua Acorlor, Headmistress of Labone SHS, expressed gratitude to the government, stating that the donation would significantly impact students’ lives and ensure efficient and effective use of the items.





The fire incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 15, caused severe damage to three girls’ dormitories while students were in their afternoon prep. One dormitory was completely destroyed, affecting 155 students, while two others sustained partial damage. The Ghana National Fire Service is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

