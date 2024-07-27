Government, JICA launch three manuals to enhance standards in road sector



Three critical manuals to enhance standards and practices within the road industry have been launched in Accra.

The manuals are the Road Design Guide, the Road Maintenance Manual, and the Bridge Maintenance Manual.

Developed by the Government of Ghana and the Japanese Government, under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA’s) ‘Project on Capacity Building for Road and Bridge Management (CBRB),’ the manual, among other things, seek to standardise road and bridge designs and their maintenance in the country and improve safety.

Launching the manuals in Accra, on Friday, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Roads and Highways, said the guidelines marked a significant milestone in the development of the country’s road network.

He said the Government was committed to improving infrastructure, explaining that consistently, it had prioritised the development of roads and highways in the country, being mindful of the fact that a robust road network was key to achieving economic growth and social develo

pment.

‘These new manuals confirm our commitment and dedication to ensuring that Ghana’s infrastructure meets the highest standards and serves the needs of our people,’ the Minister said.

He said the manuals would enable the country to design and maintain its own roads and bridges rather than rely on manuals developed for other jurisdictions.

‘This approach ensures relevance and applicability in our unique context,’ he stressed.

The ‘Road Design Guide,’ was originally developed in 1991 with support from JICA.

However, the Guide has been significantly revised to addressed limitations in areas such as the design of grade-separated intersections and tunnels, culverts and bridge hydraulics, road classification across various categories (highways, urban, and feeder roads), road safety design, traffic calming measures, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

Mr Asenso-Boakye noted that those limitations had previously forced road engineers and related professionals to reference multiple other manuals, p

reventing the attainment of uniform designs across road network.

The new Guide, he said, incorporated ‘best international practices, feedback from seasoned road engineers, road users, and professional bodies,’ thereby enhancing safety and efficiency in the design process.

Additionally, he said, road safety audits and other safety tools had been included to bolster the design process.

On the ‘Road Maintenance Manual,’ which was initially developed in 2001 with support from GTZ, the Roads Minister said, the revised vision included new maintenance activities, adding that it would serve as a crucial reference for students, professionals, and academia.

‘Before this, our three road agencies each had their respective maintenance manuals, creating a need for a harmonized document,’ he noted.

On the ‘Bridge Maintenance Manual,’ Mr Asenso-Boakye, said, it had been developed to harmonise bridge management practices and enhance maintenance operations by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and its agencies.

He commen

ded the Japanese Government for supporting the development of the manuals, describing the revision of the documents as ‘timely and crucial,’ especially as Parliament recently approved a bill for establishing a National Roads Authority.

Ms Suzuki Momoko, Chief Representative, JICA Ghana Office, described the three manuals as ‘great resources’ that had the potential to enhance standards and practices in the country’s road industry.

‘Therefore, I entreat the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Government of Ghana to utilise these resources to the maximum to achieve the project goal,’ she urged.

Mr Kwabena Bempong, President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, who chaired the ceremony, said the manuals would ensure uniformity and consistency in the building and maintenance of roads in the country.

‘They are more than just documents but a comprehensive guide that embodies our commitment to excellence, safety and maintenance of our roads,’ he added.

Dr Abass Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry, added that

the documents would contribute to the provision of ‘safe, durable roads capable of supporting our nation’s development’.

Source: Ghana News Agency