Government Adjusts Curfew Hours in Nkwanta Township



Nkwanta: Mr. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Minister of Interior, has reviewed the curfew hours imposed on Nkwanta Township and its environs in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region. In a press release dated Thursday, October 23, 2025, the curfew now starts from 2000 to 0500 hours daily, compared to the previous hours of 1800 to 0500.





According to Ghana News Agency, the decision to adjust the curfew hours was made based on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council, which was executed through an Executive Instrument. The government is urging local leaders, including chiefs and opinion leaders, as well as the youth and the general public, to remain calm and seek peaceful resolutions to the challenges they are facing.





The government has stressed the importance of nonviolent means to address issues in the area and encouraged the community to focus on maintaining peace. The curfew is part of broader efforts to ensure stability and security in the municipality.





The situation in the area is under close monitoring, and further updates are expected as security personnel continue to work towards achieving long-lasting peace. Some residents have expressed their satisfaction with the Interior Ministry’s decision, as it brings a sense of ease, especially in their daily activities.

