GNCCI and Partners Conclude Initial Phase of Green Growth Ghana Project

Accra: The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), in collaboration with Presbyterian University, Ghana, has successfully completed the first phase of the Green Growth Ghana Project. This initiative, funded by the European Union Delegation in Ghana, provided climate-smart skills to over 170 women and youth in Northern Ghana, enabling them to establish resilient green enterprises.

According to Ghana News Agency, the project featured an intensive two-day workshop that marked the end of a three-session rollout, which began in Tamale and moved to Bolgatanga. This initiative aimed to equip women and youth entrepreneurs with essential skills to promote sustainable growth in Northern Ghana. Launched in October 2024, the project focuses on reducing economic disparities in the Upper West, Upper East, and Northern Regions by enhancing agro-forestry value chains, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and integrating modern technology into traditional enterprises.

Since January 2025, participants have engaged in interactive workshops, hands-on demonstrations, and roundtable discussions to foster innovation, resilience, and market competitiveness. The participants, comprising cooperative leaders, smallholder farmers, and youth-led startups, saw women representing 60% of the attendees. The sessions covered various topics, including cooperative management, sustainable practices in weaving, textile, and fashion industries, market research, and financial literacy.

The workshops also included action planning, leadership and empowerment, entrepreneurship, digital literacy, collaborative business plan development, and networking strategies. Led by industry experts, these interactive sessions encouraged peer-to-peer learning and the creation of support networks that extend beyond the classroom.

Mr. Kabutey Caeser, GNCCI National Treasurer, emphasized the project’s alignment with GNCCI’s mission to promote inclusive economic growth, alleviate poverty, and tackle unemployment. He highlighted the importance of building resilient, green-driven businesses that provide meaningful livelihoods, particularly for women and youth, and offer sustainable alternatives to illegal mining.

Project Team Leader, Mr. Christopher Addy-Nayo, noted the project’s success in equipping local entrepreneurs with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy. He stressed the significant engagement level observed, indicating a strong demand for such initiatives and expressing optimism about the communities’ future achievements.

The project aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Looking ahead, the project plans to introduce mentorship programs, access-to-funding initiatives, and policy advocacy campaigns to secure tax incentives and infrastructure support. Additionally, there will be community outreach efforts to promote sustainable practices and advanced training modules focusing on digital marketing, renewable energy, and emerging agri-tech.