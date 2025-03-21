GMA to Enhance Entry Procedures for Cruise Vessels – Director-General



Tema: Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali, Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to strengthening entry processes for cruise vessels to give them the best experience when they visit the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Ali stated that the GMA would collaborate with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to ensure smooth entry and exit of vessels. This initiative aims to bolster Ghana’s maritime sector and reinforce the nation’s position as a regional shipping hub. Dr. Ali made these remarks during a visit to the cruise vessel ‘World Odyssey’, a floating university, which docked at the Tema Port as part of its global voyage. The ship offers academic programs for students from various countries while sailing across continents.





Dr. Ali emphasized the importance of cruise ship visits, noting that they promote businesses and expose Ghana to the international community. He stated that Ghana continues to host cruise ships, necessitating efforts to provide a great experience for visitors. He highlighted the GMA’s crucial role in regulatory enforcement, safety, and compliance with international maritime standards, affirming his commitment to maintaining high regulatory standards in the sector.





‘The landlord of the port is GPHA, but we also provide certain regulatory activities regarding the entry of the port. So, working with my colleagues at GPHA, we will provide a very smooth entry of the cruise ship into this port,’ Dr. Ali said. He also noted growing interest in cruise ship arrivals at Elmina, a location not yet a fully developed port. The GMA, with key stakeholders, is working to enhance security measures at Elmina to meet necessary requirements for cruise ship calls.





Dr. Ali further highlighted the authorities’ commitment to promoting seafaring as a viable career path for Ghanaian youth, ensuring they can access employment opportunities in the maritime sector. The GMA is partnering with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and the Regional Maritime University to equip young Ghanaians for the industry. He added that Ghana holds a strong reputation in the global cruise industry, and the GMA is taking strategic steps to capitalize on opportunities in the sector.

