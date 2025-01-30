GJA Seeks Clarity on State-Owned Media Ministry from President Mahama



Accra: The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to elucidate the reasons behind the exclusion of the Ministry of Information from his government portfolios. The association has requested information on which ministry will oversee the budget for state-owned media, including the Ghana News Agency and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.





According to Ghana News Agency, the GJA President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, addressed this issue during a news conference in Accra. He noted that the First Mahama Administration had merged the Communication and Information ministries, but the Second Mahama Administration seems to have dissolved the Ministry of Information entirely. The GJA is seeking clarity on this policy change.





Mr. Dwumfour also expressed interest in knowing whether the government plans to continue with the Media Development programs initiated by the previous administration, such as the ‘Media Capacity Enhancement Programme’ and the ‘Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists.’ He highlighted the concern over attacks on journalists, which have negatively impacted Ghana’s standing in the World Press Freedom Index.





The GJA President urged stakeholders, including the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, and civil society organizations, to address the issue of violence against journalists. He specifically called on the Ghana Police Service to promptly arrest and prosecute those responsible for such attacks. Mr. Dwumfour cited the recent assault on Ohemeng Tawiah of the Multimedia Group Limited by illegal miners as a pressing example of this issue.





He appealed to President Mahama to take personal interest in resolving the case of Ohemeng Tawiah and another incident involving Erastus Asare Donkor, also from the Multimedia Group Limited. Mr. Dwumfour reminded the President of his commitments to the media, emphasizing the importance of action over words.





Looking ahead, Mr. Dwumfour outlined the GJA’s plans for 2025, including holding its Annual General Meeting by the end of the first quarter and conducting elections at national and regional levels in June 2025. Elections will also take place in the six newly created regions. Additionally, the GJA plans to commemorate World Press Freedom Day by honoring individuals and institutions that have championed media freedom.

