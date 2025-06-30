GJA Decides on Leadership Tomorrow



Accra: The Ghana Journalists Association is set to hold its election for the leadership of the association tomorrow, June 30, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, the election is a significant event for the association, as members will vote to choose their new leaders. The voting process is anticipated to impact the future direction of the association. Members are expected to participate actively, ensuring that the leadership reflects the collective aspirations and goals of the association.





The Ghana Journalists Association has emphasized the importance of this election for its members. The association aims to maintain its role in upholding journalistic standards and advocating for the rights and welfare of journalists across the country. The election results will determine how the association addresses these objectives in the coming years.

