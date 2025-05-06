ECOWAS Court President Visits Lagos State Governor to Boost Regional Justice Collaboration

Lagos: ECOWAS Court President, Justice Ricardo Cl¡udio Monteiro Gon§alves, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, as part of preparations for its External Court session and public sensitization campaign in Lagos.

According to Ghana News Agency, the visit aimed to express appreciation to the Lagos State Government for hosting the Court’s activities and to seek continued cooperation in promoting access to justice and respect for the rule of law within the region. The President, accompanied by his Vice president, Honorable Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma, the Chief Registrar of the Court, Dr. Yaouza Ouro-Sama, and other senior officers, reiterated the mission’s objective to raise public awareness about the Court’s mandate, its role in regional integration, and how citizens can access its services.

Justice Gon§alves called for stronger collaboration in the enforcement of the Court’s decisions, which remains a key institutional challenge. Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to justice and the rule of law. He acknowledged the importance of the Court’s work in addressing cross-border issues and expressed readiness to support its efforts during the programme.

The Governor assured the delegation of the State’s participation in the upcoming opening ceremony and related activities. Following the visit to the Governor, the delegation met with the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN. He commended the Court for its preparations, including transforming a designated facility into a courtroom for the session, and confirmed his participation in the official opening event.

The ECOWAS Court’s outreach in Lagos underscores its ongoing commitment to bringing justice closer to the people of the region and strengthening ties with national institutions.