GJA 2025 Elections Nomination Deadline Approaches



Accra: The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a reminder to members, aspiring candidates, and stakeholders about the impending closure of nominations for the 2025 National and Regional Executive elections. The deadline is set for midnight on Friday, May 30.





According to Ghana News Agency, the committee highlighted the importance of eligible members submitting their nomination forms promptly to be considered for leadership positions within the GJA. Nominations opened on Friday, May 16, 2025, and the committee has noted significant interest nationwide. The enthusiasm among potential candidates is encouraging, and those still preparing their documents are urged to act swiftly to avoid missing the deadline.





The statement, which was shared with the Ghana News Agency, was signed by Mr. Peter Martey Agbeko, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Kwaku Owusu-Peprah, Secretary, and Mrs. Beatrice Asamani Savage, Member. Key positions available at the national level include President, Vice President, General Secretary, National Organising Secretary, Treasurer, and Public Affairs Officer. At the regional level, positions include Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, and Treasurer.





Nomination forms can be accessed through a secure link after proof of payment of the applicable fee into the designated GJA bank account at the National Investment Bank (NIB) – Osu Branch. The fees are set at GH?5,000 for the President and GH?3,000 for other national positions, while regional fees are GH?1,500 for the chairperson and GH?1,000 for other roles. Completed forms must include a recent bust-sized photograph with a red background.





Vetting for candidates is scheduled from June 3 to 5, 2025, with national vetting conducted in-person and regional vetting virtually. The publication of qualified candidates and vetting results is set for June 6, followed by balloting for positions on June 9. The campaigning period will run from June 9 to 28, with the election taking place on Monday, June 30, 2025.





The Elections Committee, in collaboration with the Electoral Commission, is dedicated to ensuring a transparent, inclusive, and credible electoral process. The committee emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Association’s democratic processes and called for the continued cooperation of all members.

