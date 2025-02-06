Giving Money to Drummers is Part of Frafra Culture: Professor Atintono Explains



BOLGATANGA: Professor Samuel Atintono, President of the Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), has clarified that giving money to drummers and praise singers during social functions is an integral part of the culture and tradition among certain tribes in Northern Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, Professor Atintono emphasized that particularly within the Frafra community in the Upper East Region, it is customary to give money to drummers and praise singers during social events. This practice is meant to show appreciation, shower praises, and invoke leadership, and should not be mistaken for a display of wealth.





Professor Atintono, who also serves as the National President of the Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Bongo, and Tongo (BONABOTO) advocacy organization, made these clarifications in response to media reports suggesting that Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Donatus Atanga Akamugri, was ‘spraying cash to supporters’ during a welcome durbar in Bolgatanga.





In a video circulating on social media, the Regional Minister is seen throwing money to drummers and praise singers from atop his vehicle. Professor Atintono explained that, in the Frafra culture, it is traditional to give small amounts of money to drummers during performances by placing it on their foreheads, and the minister’s actions were consistent with this tradition.





He clarified that the minister’s inability to disembark from his vehicle led him to throw the money, which occurred only once, and should not be termed as ‘spraying’. This act is common during funerals and political events, where attendees often give money publicly to demonstrate appreciation for the performers.





Professor Atintono believes that the incident was over-exaggerated and misinterpreted, asserting that the minister was simply fulfilling a cultural obligation. He urged the media to avoid sensationalizing such matters and to present them accurately within their cultural context.





He called on all stakeholders to support the Regional Minister’s initiatives aimed at fostering development and relief for the people in the region.





Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Lemyaarum, Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, also supported the minister’s actions, stating that he was adhering to local customs by giving small amounts of money to drummers and singers to show appreciation, and urged the public to dismiss reports suggesting otherwise.

