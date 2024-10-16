Give NPP another term to reform education sector – Dr Adutwum



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, has urged Ghanaians to grant the New Patriotic Party (NPP) an additional four years to finalise the modernization agenda for the education sector.

Speaking at the Africa Skills Week Summit in Accra, he emphasised that the ongoing transformation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was distinct from previous efforts, aiming to significantly enhance skills development and align with current market demands.

Dr. Adutwum highlighted that the current transformation of TVET differs significantly from past approaches, which often associated technical training with subpar facilities.

He pointed to the new TVET school in Anyiman, equipped with modern resources, as an example of the quality and appeal of contemporary technical education.

‘Any child that goes there will want to pursue TVET,’ he stated, underscoring the importance of improving both the perception and the infrastructure of technical training to attract more students.

The Africa Skills

Week Summit is focused on creating a strategic plan to empower African youth with essential skills for success.

The initiative seeks to foster collaboration among various stakeholders to enhance educational opportunities and align training with industry needs.

Dr. Adutwum emphasised the necessity for continuity in the government’s innovative initiatives aimed at transforming TVET.

He highlighted the need for a significant shift in Ghana’s TVET sector from merely repairing foreign-made equipment to innovating and manufacturing local tools.

Citing Germany’s successful TVET model, which hinged on innovation and hands-on training, Dr. Adutwum suggested that as a benchmark for Ghana.

He underscored the importance of integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education with practical training to facilitate transformation.

Dr. Adutwum pointed out that the prevailing perception of TVET as a pathway for those who were less academically inclined needed to be addressed.

He said effective

marketing strategies were crucial to promoting TVET programmes and changing parental mindsets to attract more students into the vital sector.

Dr. Adutwum, who was instrumental in the initiative, stated that an additional four years was essential to solidify the progress made and fully realise the transformation of the educational sector.

He noted that that timeframe would allow for the completion of ongoing projects and the successful implementation of new strategies aimed at enhancing education in Ghana.

Prof. Mohammed Belhocine, Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation at the African Union Commission, highlighted the structural financial deficits in Africa’s education system, despite some progress made.

He referenced a UNESCO report indicating that the continent would require approximately US$90 billion to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 by 2030.

Prof. Belhocine stressed the need for increased funding from African governments to bolster the education sector, which ha

s historically been underfunded.

Source: Ghana News Agency