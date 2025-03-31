Acting Principal Commissions Lecturer’s Bungalow



Enchi: Dr Emmanuel Adom Ashun, the Acting Principal of Enchi College of Education, in the Western North Region, has commissioned two lecturers’ residential accommodations to help address the accommodation deficit in the college. The facility comprises of two bedrooms, living room, and a store each.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Ashun, in an interview after the ceremony, indicated that the bungalows were Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects, which were seventy percent complete but had been abandoned since 2016. Despite limited resources, the institution utilized its Internally Generated Funds to complete the two apartments for use, easing accommodation challenges for staff.

Dr Ashun also mentioned some interventions the College has undertaken since he assumed office in January this year. These include renovating a 10-unit lecturer block with tiling to enhance teaching and learning, and procuring two (20 feet) containers to serve as storage facilities, creating more space to solve the infrastruc

ture deficit on campus.

Nana Tano Kabaah II, the Chief of Enchi Kwawu and Akwamuhene of the Aowin Traditional Council, chaired the ceremony and applauded the Acting Principal and management for their efforts in managing the institution.