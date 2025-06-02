Ghana’s Saminu is the World’s Fastest Man This Year; Breaks National Record



Accra: Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has set a new national record following his outing at the NCAA East Preliminary Round on Friday. Saminu’s achievement of 9.86 seconds not only makes him the fastest man in the world this year but also secures his qualification for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.





According to Ghana News Agency, Saminu broke Benjamin Azamati’s record of 9.90 seconds, which was set in March 2021. His performance positions him as one of Ghana’s top sprinters and a potential medal contender in future competitions. At 27, Saminu also plays a key role in Ghana’s 4—100 relay team, which has qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.





Saminu, who is pursuing his studies at the University of South Florida, previously represented Ghana at the Paris Olympics, where he advanced to the semi-finals in the men’s 100m race.

