Ghana’s President Congratulates Gabonese Counterpart on Successful Inauguration

Libreville: Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has, on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, congratulated his Gabonese counterpart, President General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, on his successful inauguration.

According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama was among 16 African Heads of State who attended President Nguema’s inauguration, which took place at the Libreville Sports Stadium. During the event, President Mahama emphasized his intention to strengthen the relations between Ghana and Gabon.

The investiture of President Nguema marks his transition from being the immediate past military leader to a civilian president for a seven-year term. This follows his victory in the Gabonese Presidential Election held on April 12th. President Nguema had previously overthrown Gabon’s longtime ruler, Ali Bongo, in 2023 and governed for almost two years before re-establishing constitutional democracy in the country.

President Mahama was accompanied by a delegation that included Mr. Prosper D. K. Bani, National Security Advisor; Dr. Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President; Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister; and Mr. Stan Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations.

The inauguration was attended by several African leaders, including President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal.