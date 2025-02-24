Ghana’s 2025 Ramadan Food Basket Project to Aid 5,000 Beneficiaries



Kumasi: About 5,000 Muslims in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Upper West Regions of Ghana are set to receive food items as part of the 2025 Ramadan Food Basket Project. The initiative was launched with the aim of assisting vulnerable and marginalized Muslims during the Holy Month of Ramadan.





According to Ghana News Agency, the project is being supervised by Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service, which collaborates with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Since 2022, KS Relief has been sponsoring the distribution of food items to thousands of beneficiaries in Ghana through Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service, its implementing partner in the country.





Each food basket distributed under the project contains essential items such as rice (25 kg), maize (25 kg), beans (four kg), vegetable oil (two litres), seasoning cubes (0.8 kg), salt (one kg), and tomato paste (two kg). Mr. Ismail Mohammed Kamil, Executive Director of Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service, emphasized that the initiative provides vital support to many families, ensuring they have access to nutritious food throughout the fasting period.





KS Relief’s commitment extends beyond food distribution. Over the past years, it has provided various humanitarian services to communities across Ghana. The Executive Director highlighted that two years ago, KS Relief successfully constructed 52 solar-powered boreholes, providing clean drinking water to thousands, with an additional 14 boreholes currently under construction.





Mr. Kamil expressed gratitude towards KS Relief for their continued support and humanitarian contributions, acknowledging their efforts in improving the lives of Ghanaians through sustainable projects. Sultan Abdurahman Al Dakhel, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Ghana, also praised the humanitarian and social efforts of KS Relief, thanking the Saudi Government for their charitable initiatives.





The ambassador extended his appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the Government of Ghana for maintaining the cooperation between the two countries, benefiting their people mutually. He concluded by wishing Muslims well as they prepare for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

