Ghanaian Songstress Enam Delivers Stunning Performance at African Oil Week 2025



Accra: Ghanaian songstress Enam delivered a powerful opening performance at this year’s African Oil Week, held in Accra, captivating an audience that included African Heads of State and international energy leaders.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event brought together stakeholders in the energy sector and was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, along with delegates from across Africa and the global investment community. Enam, known for her unique blend of ancestral chants, soul, and contemporary African sound, was the sole musical performer chosen to open the ceremony.

She began with her celebrated piece, ‘Libation Chant’, a song that pays homage to the spirits of the land and calls for blessings for all who gather upon it. Her performance, deeply rooted in Ghanaian spiritual tradition, transformed the conference’s opening into a cultural and sacred experience. Through rhythmic drumming, melodic incantations, and poetic invocation, Enam set an atmosphere of reverence and unity.

She followed

with another signature song, ‘Libation’, continuing the theme of honouring the earth and ancestral energies before the week’s proceedings began. The audience applauded her artistry on stage, which was a rare blend of spirituality, artistry, and diplomacy. Speaking after the event, Enam stated that, ‘Before any major gathering begins, it is important to honour the land that hosts it. My performance was an offering – a way of aligning the spirits of the people, the leaders, and the earth.’

The performance has since attracted international attention, with Enam receiving invitations to perform in Namibia, Nigeria, the United States, and across Europe as part of upcoming festivals and cultural collaborations. Enam was also the featured performer at The AOW Dinner Party, where she delivered a one-hour-twenty-minute live set to an enthralled audience. The performance further cemented her reputation as a dynamic and spiritually grounded artist capable of transforming any stage into a ceremonial space.

Enam’s risi

ng prominence represents a growing movement among African artists seeking to blend heritage, spirituality, and global contemporary music. Through her work, she bridges ancestral wisdom with modern expression – reminding audiences worldwide that music can be both ritual and renewal.