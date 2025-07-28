Ghanaian Music Legend Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 60



Accra: Ghana’s musical icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba, has passed away at the age of 60, marking the end of a storied career that captivated audiences both locally and internationally.





According to Ghana News Agency, the year 2025 is a somber period for Ghana’s music industry, following not only the passing of Daddy Lumba but also the recent death of fellow musician Dada KD. Known for his profound impact on highlife music, Daddy Lumba’s contributions are immortalized through his extensive discography and the cultural legacy he leaves behind.





Daddy Lumba began his illustrious journey into Ghana’s music scene at just 16 years old, during a time when highlife music thrived with numerous notable figures. Despite the competitive landscape, he formed the Lumba Brothers with his friend Ernest Nana Acheampong, breaking through with their debut album, ‘Yeey3 Aka Akwantuo.’ This marked the start of a career that would see the release of 33 albums and numerous hit songs cherished across generations.





At his peak, Daddy Lumba’s music was a staple in Ghanaian households, with hits like ‘Aben Wo Ha’ achieving iconic status due to its enduring popularity. His work not only provided entertainment but also served as a source of inspiration for younger musicians, including highlife star KK Fosu, who credits Daddy Lumba for influencing his own musical path.





Former Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted Daddy Lumba’s extraordinary connection with fans and his significant contribution to music, sentiments echoed by President John Dramani Mahama, who noted the irreplaceable void his passing leaves in Ghana’s cultural tapestry.





Daddy Lumba’s influence extended beyond Ghana, earning him international recognition, including a recent feature in King Charles III’s Special Play, showcasing his global appeal. His music continues to inspire emerging artists, ensuring his legacy will endure for years to come.

