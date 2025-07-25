Ghana Youth Guide Empowers Smallholder Farmers with Sustainable Agriculture Training



Tolon: A total of 290 smallholder farmers in the Tolon District of the Northern Region have benefited from a two-day capacity-building workshop aimed at enhancing their knowledge and resilience in sustainable agricultural practices. They were drawn from five communities in the district, including Waribogu Kamonaayili, Tolon Galinkpegu, Gbanjong, and Gbulahgu. The workshop brought together key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, civil society organizations, vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, and members of the Fulbe communities.





According to Ghana News Agency, the training aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of climate-resilient agriculture and food security strategies. It was organized by Ghana Youth Guide, a youth-led advocacy organization focused on empowering vulnerable communities for sustainable development. The initiative was part of its flagship ‘Empowering Ghanaian Youth for Sustainable Agriculture (R2C) Project’, technically supported by DIB and funded by CISU, both Denmark-based organizations.





Mr. Prince Chentiwuni Abdul-Fatawu, Executive Director of Ghana Youth Guide, stated during the workshop that it was part of a broader stakeholder engagement strategy to empower young farmers to adapt to climate challenges and improve productivity. He highlighted the importance of capacity building for ensuring sustainable agriculture and food security in the district. He also urged the government to prioritize the inclusion of women farmers in deprived communities under its Feed Ghana Project to help tackle hunger, deprivation, and malnutrition.





Mr. Abdul-Fatawu Seidu, representing the Tolon District Department of Agriculture, informed participants about the importance of using high-quality seeds and effective planting and harvesting techniques to reduce post-harvest losses. He noted that the changing global climate required farmers to be well-informed on weather patterns and adopt practices that improved soil fertility. He encouraged farmers to form groups to increase their access to government interventions promoting sustainable agriculture.





Participants expressed appreciation to Ghana Youth Guide and its partners for the training and pledged to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to boost agricultural productivity.

