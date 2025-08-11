Ghana Reflects, Honours Memory of Eight Compatriots Killed in Helicopter Crash



Accra: Families, friends, and dignitaries have gathered at the forecourt of the State House for reflections and memorial in honour of the eight Ghanaians who perished in a helicopter crash near Obuasi, Ashanti Region. The night is expected to be characterised by hymns, short speeches, candlelit procession by military and civilian representatives, and prayers for the departed compatriots.





According to Ghana News Agency, President John Dramani Mahama will lead the solemn ceremony as hundreds of Ghanaians gather in sombre mood to honour victims of last Wednesday’s fatal crash. The sad event, which happened on Wednesday, August 6, claimed the lives of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; and Alhaji Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology.





The crash also took the lives of Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; and Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO). The rest are Squadron Leader Peter Anala of the Ghana Air Force, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu of the Ghana Air Force, and Sergeant Ernest Addo of the Ghana Air Force.





A state funeral, an inter-denominational service, will be held on Thursday, 15th August at the Black Star Square to bid farewell to the eight heroes.

