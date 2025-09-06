Ghana Navy to Hold Four-Day Memorial Anniversary for Fallen Heroes

Sekondi: The Ghana Navy, under the auspices of the Western Naval Command (WNC), Sekondi, is set to commemorate the Navy Memorial Day Anniversary with a four-day line-up of activities in honour of the service and sacrifice of fallen naval personnel.

According to Ghana News Agency, this year’s commemoration will be observed from Thursday, September 11 to Sunday, September 14, 2025, on the theme: ‘Sacrifice, Service, and Sovereignty: Legacy of the Ghana Navy.’ A statement issued by the WNC Public Relations Office announced that the first day will feature a medical outreach at the Sekondi Methodist Park, offering free medical screening and health education for the public.

The medical outreach, led by a team from the Western Naval Command Medical Reception Station, will provide services such as general check-ups, breast and prostate screening, blood pressure checks, and HIV and tuberculosis education. On the second day, a media engagement on radio and television will discuss the history of the Ghana Navy and the significance of the Memorial Day Anniversary. Additionally, naval personnel will visit selected schools to educate students on the Navy’s heritage and values.

The second day will also include a Cadet Drill Competition among Senior High School Cadet Corps in the Western Region. The competition aims to instil patriotism, discipline, and esprit de corps in the youth, as well as foster stronger ties between the Navy and civilian institutions.

On the third day, activities will include the Ghana Navy Memorial Lectures, a short documentary screening, and survivor interviews recounting the bombing of Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) YOGAGA and GNS ACHIMOTA in Liberia. The day will also feature a panel discussion with retired senior naval officers, an exhibition of Navy artefacts, and the launch of a book titled ‘The Scuttle,’ which captures naval heritage and experiences from the bombing incidents.

The final day will culminate in a Memorial Day Parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Western Naval Command Cenotaph in Sekondi. The ceremony will honor fallen Ghana Navy personnel and will be attended by high-ranking dignitaries from the Government, military, traditional leaders, veterans, families of the fallen, and members of the public.