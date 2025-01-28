Ghana Navy Gets Full Mission Bridge Simulator Centre at NAVTRAC



Nutekpor: A project known as the ‘Full Mission Bridge Simulator (FMBS)’ has been commissioned at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) in Nutekpor, situated in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, to enhance the operational capabilities of the Ghana Navy.





According to Ghana News Agency, the facility received funding from the Danish government and is part of a collaborative agreement involving the United States of America, the Danish government, and the Ghana Navy. This partnership aims to bolster the training and operational proficiency of the Ghana Navy. Named the ‘Lill-May Didriksen Simulation Centre’ after the first female naval officer in the Royal Danish Navy, the facility features a 270-degree Full Mission Bridge Simulator and three 120-degree Part-task simulators.





The centre also includes a Briefing Room, Server Room, two Instructor Stations, and offices for instructors. During a commissioning ceremony, Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of NAVTRAC, emphasized the simulation centre’s crucial role in providing personnel with practical skills, confidence, and experience for high-standard operations at sea or during emergencies.





Commodore Asiedu-Larbi highlighted the non-negotiable nature of precision and professionalism in naval operations, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to operational excellence, safety, and readiness. He noted that the facility would not only benefit the Ghana Navy but also serve the wider international maritime community.





Ms. Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew Appiah-Oppong, Legal Counsel to President Mahama and Special Guest of Honour, expressed gratitude to the Royal Danish Government for supporting the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Armed Forces. She acknowledged Denmark’s role in enhancing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, a crucial maritime corridor for global trade.





Ms. Appiah-Oppong reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting the Navy and security agencies, emphasizing maritime security’s importance to the nation’s economic growth. She assured that the government would prioritize industry development through training and policies to boost the blue economy.





Vice Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of the Naval Staff, stated that the FMBS is the most advanced in the ECOWAS Sub-Region, reflecting Denmark’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s maritime capacity. The facility will significantly enhance training programs, allowing personnel to master complex navigation and operational scenarios safely.





Vice Admiral Yakubu revealed that the government invested Five million Ghana Cedis in infrastructure for the simulators, with Danish partners providing USD 370,000 for technology procurement. Commodore BO Overgaard, Deputy Chief of Navy from the Royal Danish Navy, emphasized Denmark’s commitment to strengthening maritime security and fostering partnerships with Ghana.





Commodore Overgaard noted Denmark’s continued contribution to military and civilian maritime law enforcement in the region, enhancing capabilities to detect and prosecute criminal activities at sea. Since its commissioning in October 2020, NAVTRAC has continued to evolve, serving as a centre of excellence in naval operations and security-related activities.

