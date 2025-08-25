Ghana Launches Creatives Connect Afrika Forum & Festival to Tap 1.4 Billion African Market



Accra: Ghana is set to host the maiden edition of the Creatives Connect Afrika Forum and Festival, a continental gathering aimed at unlocking the potential of Africa’s creative economy, with a projected market size of 1.4 billion. The initiative, launched by the Black Star Experience Secretariat in partnership with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and African Tourism Partners (ATP), will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and creatives from all 54 African countries.





According to Ghana News Agency, the forum will take place from November 25 to 28, 2025, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. Delivering the keynote address at the launch, Mr. Rex Omar, Coordinator of the Black Star Experience and Presidential Adviser at the Office of the President, said the forum would serve as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and business growth within Africa’s creative industries. ‘With the AfCFTA partnership, our film, music and fashion industries can tap into a 1.4 billion market size,’ Mr Omar noted.





He further emphasized the forum is not just an event, but a call to action for youth to innovate, entrepreneurs to invest, and partners to collaborate in shaping industries that will define Africa’s future. Mr. Omar highlighted the Government of Ghana’s commitment under President John Dramani Mahama to strengthen the creative, cultural, and tourism sectors as engines of growth, job creation, and continental integration.





According to Mr Omar, Ghana’s role in convening all African countries reinforces its position as the symbolic home of Pan-Africanism, drawing on its historic leadership in championing unity and cultural identity across the continent. Mr Francis Doku, West Africa Regional Director of ATP, speaking on behalf of the CEO, Mr Kwakye Donkor, described the festival as a transformational platform for Africa’s creative space.





The AfCFTA Secretariat announced that the four-day event will feature masterclasses, panel discussions, pitch sessions, exhibitions, cultural performances, and a grand music festival. Discussions will focus on topics such as trade rules, market access, financing, intellectual property, storytelling, cultural diplomacy, and the role of technology in scaling Africa’s creative industries.





Highlights will include a Pitch Fest for startups and SMEs, a Presidential Gala Dinner, fashion showcases, and networking opportunities for creatives and investors. The Secretariat emphasized that the festival builds on the success of previous AfCFTA Tourism, Creative and Cultural Industries Forums, held in partnership with ATP over the last three years.





By convening Africa’s leading voices in film, music, and fashion, the Creatives Connect Afrika Forum and Festival is expected to position Ghana as a global hub for creativity and cultural excellence, while paving new pathways for intra-African trade and global competitiveness.

