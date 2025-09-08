Ghana Immigration Service Repatriates 55 Foreign Nationals Linked to Fraudulent Schemes



Tamale: The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has successfully intercepted and repatriated 55 foreign nationals, acting on intelligence reports. These individuals were reportedly victims of fraudulent schemes and were found to be lacking proper immigration documentation.





According to Ghana News Agency, an official statement issued by ACI Micheal Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs at GIS, confirmed that the operation was part of a directive from Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu, the Comptroller-General of Immigration. The directive instructed all Regional and Border Commanders to intensify efforts to combat issues related to cyber fraud and immigration irregularities.





The statement detailed that a raid in a suburb of Tamale resulted in the rescue of 38 Burkinabes. These individuals were allegedly linked to a network marketing scheme known as NEOLIFE and were found without valid travel documents. Further investigations revealed their lack of proper documentation.





In a similar operation within another suburb of Tamale, a second group of 17 Burkinabes was discovered. This group was reportedly involved in another network marketing scheme, QNET, and also lacked valid travel documents.





The GIS confirmed that all 55 individuals have been safely repatriated. The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s borders while ensuring the safety and lawful treatment of all foreign nationals.

