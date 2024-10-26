GGA organises seminar for sports journalist



The Ghana Golf Association (GGA) has organised a one-day seminar for sports journalists at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club in Burma Camp in Accra.

The seminar was to train journalists on the terminologies, skills, rules and regulations governing the discipline.

Participants were taken through how the sport is played, course, questions and answers, the challenges media encounter when reporting the game, different types of strokes designed to achieve the results based on golfers positioning.

Mr. Kwaku Okyere, the President of GGA in his keynote address said the media played a pivotal role for the development of any sporting discipline in the country and golf was no exception.

He urged the journalists to also make time on their televisions and radios stations to highlight on golf as they have been doing to football.

He thanked the media present on behalf of the association, ‘I want to express my profound gratitude for your time and the misconceptions that golf is for the rich is not true.’

‘Golf is a game of int

egrity; patience and it reveal the true character of the human being.’

Retired Col. John Armah Okai of Captain Bok Nam Golf Club said playing golf was a challenged to oneself and he urged journalists to also take part in playing the game as well as reporting.

He said, ‘how do we get to here about Eldrick Tont Tiger Woods and other golfers? Is through media reporting so I encourage the media in Ghana to also report on golf stories.’

Mr. Maurice Quansah, Editor of the Graphic Sports also shared his experience in golf reporting and urged journalists to write more stories.

Mr. Solomon Allotey, Secretary General, GGA said innovation, credibility, capacity dedication and strong media reportage and understand the game would lead to the development of the game in the country.

He said there were two types of golfers including the professional and amateurs’ golfers and there were other competitions coming up that need media attention.

They were Asantehene Open Golf Championship, Ghana Open Golf Championship, Accr

a Golf Open Championship and Tafo Golf Open Championship.

The GGA is the governing body for golf in Ghana, aimed to promote the development of the sports with excellence.

Source: Ghana News Agency