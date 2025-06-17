Gevers Begins a New Era of Managing Client IP as they Go Live on Anaqua’s AQX Law Firm

Leading European intellectual property law firm implements IP management platform featuring autonomous time capture and billing

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that European IP law firm Gevers has implemented Anaqua’s AQX® Law Firm for its IP management, including autonomous AI-driven timekeeping and billing solutions, WiseTime® and AQX Billing.

With a reputation as a leader and innovator in IP, Gevers has offices in Belgium and France, and satellite offices in other key international locations, giving the firm a global presence and service capability. Gevers recently embarked on a new chapter in its 125-year history by transitioning from a family business to being fully owned by its IP professionals. The firm’s commitment to modernization is reflected in its adoption of the latest version of the AQX Law Firm platform. The platform enhances operations, improves collaboration, and enables delivery of exceptional service to clients through secure portals, web-based reports, dynamic dashboards, and data transparency.

Gevers selected AQX Law Firm to enhance client engagement and deepen their connection to client businesses. AQX Law Firm provides Gevers outstanding efficiency through advanced automation and seamless integration of autonomous timekeeping and billing processes, reducing time spent on administrative tasks and freeing their IP professionals to focus on higher-value work. AQX Law Firm empowers law firms to manage client IP portfolios more effectively, allowing clients to send payment instructions for trademark renewals and patent annuities through a personalized portal. It also offers powerful tools like the HyperView dashboard for portfolio analysis and reporting to support efficient decision-making in collaboration with clients.

Bram Dejan, Managing Partner at Gevers, said: “Implementing Anaqua’s AQX Law Firm platform marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey of empowering innovation. We feel Anaqua truly aligns with our vision, and we are excited to start this journey of IP forward thinking with them. The high level of integration and automation in the AQX Law Firm platform, combined with the efficiency and time-saving benefits of WiseTime and AQX Billing, were particularly important to us.”

Justin Crotty, CEO of Anaqua, said: “Gevers has a long and proud history of innovation and expertise in intellectual property, working in successful strategic partnerships with their clients. We are excited to support such a renowned European IP firm as they optimize their processes and strengthen their position as a leader in the IP space.”

About Gevers

Gevers is a renowned European expert in intellectual property, serving as a strategic partner for clients in the identification, protection, management, enforcement, and exploitation of IP along the full life cycle of the innovation process. With offices in Belgium and France, and satellite offices in other key international locations, Gevers has a global presence and service capability.

Established in 1898, Gevers has been a trusted partner in intellectual property for over 125 years, supporting innovators and businesses in protecting and nurturing their creations. As a leading European IP expert, Gevers combines a rich heritage of expertise with a forward-looking approach to empower innovation. With a strong commitment to excellence and collaboration, Gevers continues to evolve to meet the needs of its clients in an ever-changing landscape of intellectual property.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX® , PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

